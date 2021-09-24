Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.61.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.42.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

