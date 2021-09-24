Airbus (EPA:AIR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $113.70

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €113.70 ($133.76) and traded as high as €115.84 ($136.28). Airbus shares last traded at €115.84 ($136.28), with a volume of 1,225,883 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €130.69 ($153.76).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €113.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €106.94.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

