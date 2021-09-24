Akash Network Hits Market Capitalization of $385.66 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $4.83 or 0.00011343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a total market cap of $385.66 million and $2.62 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 158,175,382 coins and its circulating supply is 79,854,065 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

