Alexander Abrahams Purchases 109,048 Shares of Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) Stock

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) insider Alexander Abrahams purchased 109,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$95,853.19 ($68,466.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.01.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Microequities Asset Management Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. Microequities Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited provides fund management services to investors. It also invests in various listed companies. The company was formerly known as Microequities Ltd. Microequities Asset Management Group Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

