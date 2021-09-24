Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s 4th Largest Position

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697,127 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.23% of Alibaba Group worth $1,397,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.82. 895,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,788,307. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

