Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 4.6% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $33,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 37.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $1,848,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 68.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,788,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

