All Sports (SOC) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.29 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar. All Sports has a market cap of $13.29 million and $1.48 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00055081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00123475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012273 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00044258 BTC.

All Sports Profile

SOC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

