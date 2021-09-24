Allan Dicks Sells 10,420 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) CFO Allan Dicks sold 10,420 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $682,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Allan Dicks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Allan Dicks sold 13,972 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $839,856.92.

On Thursday, September 16th, Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,140.00.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.00. 445,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,585. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 76,977 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter worth $255,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MEG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.61.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

