AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 61.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AB opened at $51.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $52.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.09%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

