Alpha Impact Price Reaches $0.0280 on Exchanges (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. Alpha Impact has a market cap of $9.09 million and approximately $186.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00071959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00107434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00147538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,693.77 or 0.99841544 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.73 or 0.06778835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.26 or 0.00774667 BTC.

Alpha Impact Coin Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

