Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 927,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 92,805 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.14% of Alphabet worth $2,264,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 46.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after acquiring an additional 220,762 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after acquiring an additional 197,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 101.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after acquiring an additional 191,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $9.78 on Friday, reaching $2,834.10. 41,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,959. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,761.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,460.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

