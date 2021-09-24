Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Atika Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Atika Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 83.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.0% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $12.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,403.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,835. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,421.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,348.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,151.30.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

