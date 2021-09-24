Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Xponance Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 5.0% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $269,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $10,764,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.5% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,896,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $20.46 on Friday, hitting $3,395.54. 71,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,835. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,421.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,348.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,151.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

