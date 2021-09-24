Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.4% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com stock traded down $17.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,398.41. 59,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,835. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,421.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,348.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.
In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,151.30.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
