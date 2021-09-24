Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.4% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock traded down $17.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,398.41. 59,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,835. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,421.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,348.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,151.30.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.