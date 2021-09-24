AMEPAY (AME) Price Reaches $0.0133 on Top Exchanges

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. AMEPAY has a market cap of $3.33 million and $335,395.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00071757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00109805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00148935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,914.68 or 1.00016550 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,922.44 or 0.06811015 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.36 or 0.00781582 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

