American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.86

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and traded as high as $37.24. American Business Bank shares last traded at $37.18, with a volume of 10,494 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.18.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D.

