American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFG. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $943,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,746,930.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 12,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFG stock opened at $133.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.40 and a 200-day moving average of $126.26.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

