American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,324,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245,584 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 1.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.51% of American Tower worth $628,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $5.68 on Friday, hitting $282.32. The company had a trading volume of 65,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,954. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.22 and a 200 day moving average of $264.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

