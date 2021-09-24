Analysts Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.65. CDK Global reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. TheStreet downgraded CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of CDK opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.37. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 5.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 245,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter worth approximately $6,454,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter worth approximately $12,818,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CDK Global by 42.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,982,000 after acquiring an additional 505,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 41.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.