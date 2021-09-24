Analysts Anticipate Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to Announce $1.30 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Ecolab posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,057. The stock has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ecolab has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.16 and a 200-day moving average of $217.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

