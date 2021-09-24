Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will announce sales of $82.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.34 million and the highest is $83.20 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $78.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year sales of $324.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $323.90 million to $326.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $347.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 34.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $169.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 4,395.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

