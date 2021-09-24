Analysts Anticipate Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Post Earnings of $9.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will post earnings per share of $9.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.30 to $11.04. Lithia Motors posted earnings of $6.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $35.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.43 to $37.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $34.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.63 to $37.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.55.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth $202,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $343.00. 6,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.55. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $215.21 and a twelve month high of $417.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.