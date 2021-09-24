Analysts Anticipate Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nikola’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Nikola posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nikola will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nikola.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. Nikola has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,598,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 491,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $5,219,744.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,190,728 shares of company stock worth $63,440,033 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $703,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nikola by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nikola by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 33,793 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

