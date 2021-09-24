Analysts Anticipate UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.52 Million

Analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will post $49.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.04 million to $50.10 million. UMH Properties posted sales of $43.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year sales of $189.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.71 million to $192.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $206.50 million, with estimates ranging from $202.58 million to $211.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UMH shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 134 shares of company stock valued at $2,990 in the last ninety days. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in UMH Properties by 25,002.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in UMH Properties by 441.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 52,960 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in UMH Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

