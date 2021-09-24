Analysts Expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Announce $3.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.26 and the lowest is $2.88. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings of $2.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.17 to $13.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.59 to $16.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.39.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ traded down $5.51 on Friday, reaching $487.30. 10,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,313. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.59. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

