Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 24th (AINC, ASMIY, ASML, BLHEF, CGPZF, CTTAY, FURCF, HLMAF, ISNPY, PD)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, September 24th:

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ashford Inc. is a provider of asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry. It is focused on managing real estate, hospitality, and securities platforms. The Company serves as the advisor to two real estate investment trusts, namely Ashford Hospitality Trust (Ashford Trust) and Ashford Hospitality Prime (Ashford Prime). Ashford Trust is focused on investing in the hospitality industry primarily within the United States. Ashford Prime invests in high RevPAR full-service and urban select-service hotels and resorts. Ashford Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering to a buy rating.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Rockhopper Exploration (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

