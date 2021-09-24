Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ: GNTY):

9/17/2021 – Guaranty Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/16/2021 – Guaranty Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Guaranty Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Guaranty Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/12/2021 – Guaranty Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Guaranty Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

GNTY stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.83. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,774. Insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 22.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 64,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 11.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 15.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

