Analyzing Portage Biotech (PRTG) & Its Competitors

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ: PRTG) is one of 268 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Portage Biotech to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Portage Biotech and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Portage Biotech N/A -$15.83 million -16.25 Portage Biotech Competitors $5.49 billion -$638.49 million -4.68

Portage Biotech’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Portage Biotech. Portage Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.1% of Portage Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Portage Biotech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portage Biotech N/A N/A N/A Portage Biotech Competitors -32.98% -38.93% 4.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Portage Biotech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portage Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Portage Biotech Competitors 2104 10499 15057 514 2.50

Portage Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.53%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 13.04%. Given Portage Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Portage Biotech is more favorable than its rivals.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury. It also focuses on nanolipogel technology for use in immune-oncology; and antibodies against a novel T-cell for use as a monotherapy and combination therapy for solid and haematological malignancies. In addition, the company develops antibodies implicated in the inflammatory tumor and tumor-infiltrating immune cell microenvironments; and FOXO4-P53 modulator and C-RAF inhibitor. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

