Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Acquires 3,000 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd raised its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 10x Genomics accounts for about 6.8% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,870 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 556.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after buying an additional 2,970,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,036 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $152,358,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,604,000 after acquiring an additional 518,185 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.95. 8,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.23. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.48 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $54,543.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,886.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $781,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,015 shares of company stock worth $25,085,786. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

