Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 170.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for 7.3% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $10,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,016 shares of company stock valued at $58,119,830. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWLO traded down $5.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $343.04. 35,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,561. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of -78.07 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.98. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.71 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

