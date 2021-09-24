Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Invests $13.25 Million in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,250,000. Illumina accounts for 9.0% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $435.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.22, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $478.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.40. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.10 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.83.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,381 shares of company stock worth $1,628,197. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

