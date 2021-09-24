Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Invests $6.68 Million in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,000. Atlassian accounts for about 4.6% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.11.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $410.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,222. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $172.80 and a fifty-two week high of $420.23. The company has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of -145.79, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.55.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.