Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Purchases 62,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 7.9% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $11,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 63,538 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,315,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 41.7% during the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $14,662,921.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $242,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,214,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,854,649.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,902,769 shares of company stock worth $140,111,655 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 896,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,724,238. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

