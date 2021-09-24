Andy Fang Sells 40,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $8,670,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $6,726,400.00.

NYSE:DASH traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.52. 4,319,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.84.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.65.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.