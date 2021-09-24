Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to report $180,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings. Anterix reported sales of $250,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year sales of $1.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $980,000.00 to $2.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.36 million, with estimates ranging from $3.17 million to $29.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million.

ATEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In other news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $129,109.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 11,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $647,895.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,138,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,800 shares of company stock worth $156,779 and have sold 69,135 shares worth $3,916,185. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Anterix during the first quarter valued at $14,358,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the first quarter worth $9,223,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,219,000 after acquiring an additional 160,761 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 317.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 168,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 128,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heard Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anterix by 40.7% in the second quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 370,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after buying an additional 107,114 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATEX opened at $58.86 on Friday. Anterix has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $64.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average is $53.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

