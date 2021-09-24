AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.27

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AO World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

