APIX (APIX) Achieves Market Cap of $5.81 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One APIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. APIX has a total market cap of $5.81 million and $576,202.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00053350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00123990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00160974 BTC.

About APIX

APIX is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

