Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to report $3.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.29 billion and the highest is $3.34 billion. Aramark reported sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $16.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARMK. Barclays downgraded Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the second quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.72. Aramark has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $43.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

