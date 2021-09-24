ARAW (ARAW) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. ARAW has a market capitalization of $40,544.84 and approximately $1,129.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ARAW has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One ARAW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00054278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00124225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012142 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00044171 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

