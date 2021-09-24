Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $10.09 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

