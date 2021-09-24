Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 627,407 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,682,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 627,407 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.9% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.17% of Facebook worth $1,627,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.35.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total transaction of $27,659,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock worth $905,549,833. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $352.03. 731,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,488,514. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $992.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.84.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

