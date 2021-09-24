Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 77,245 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,416,062 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 77,245 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.32% of Netflix worth $747,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.63.

Shares of NFLX traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $587.73. 107,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,052,487. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $615.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $260.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $549.03 and a 200 day moving average of $526.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

