Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $232.65 Million

Analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to report $232.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $238.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.50 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $93.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $782.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $766.61 million to $803.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AHT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, CEO J Robison Hays III purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $101,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $89,411.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,029.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 123.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,057 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 167.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,414,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3,669.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,801 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AHT opened at $15.50 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $468.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

