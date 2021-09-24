Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.41

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.41 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.80 ($0.04). Asiamet Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04), with a volume of 4,987,293 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 11.96. The company has a market capitalization of £52.29 million and a PE ratio of -13.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.36.

In related news, insider Tony Manini bought 3,848,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £76,960.36 ($100,549.20).

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

