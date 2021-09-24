AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,200 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £102 ($133.26) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,899 ($116.27) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,403.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,020.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,982 ($117.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £137.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

