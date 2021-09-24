AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,950 by Jefferies Financial Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,899 ($116.27) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £137.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,403.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,020.94. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,982 ($117.35).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

