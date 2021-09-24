Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein Sells 1,500 Shares

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $103,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ATH stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.79. The company had a trading volume of 443,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,048. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. Analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Athene by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Athene by 2.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Athene by 10.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 30,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Athene by 19.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.