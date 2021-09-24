Atika Capital Management LLC Has $19.82 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Atika Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,705.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,615 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.6% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Facebook by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after buying an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2,665.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $435,419,000 after buying an additional 1,424,888 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.35.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $6.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $352.02. 802,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,488,514. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.90 and its 200 day moving average is $332.84. The firm has a market cap of $992.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total transaction of $26,021,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock valued at $905,549,833 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

