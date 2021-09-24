Atika Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,262,000. Shopify accounts for 1.4% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

NYSE SHOP traded down $45.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,431.46. 66,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,564. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,512.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1,333.45. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $875.00 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

