Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.24

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $98.24 and last traded at $97.52, with a volume of 9597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.16.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. Atkore’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth about $32,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 244.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 409,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 3,104.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth about $19,510,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 24.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,005,000 after acquiring an additional 270,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

